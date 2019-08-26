Prosecutors say private investigator’s body was found covered in soil, cement

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Witness testimony began Monday in the murder trial of Ashley McArthur, who is accused of killing former police officer and private investigator Taylor Wright in September of 2017.

During opening statements, prosecutors focused on McArthur being the last person to see Wright alive on Sept. 8, 2017, and potentially having a motive to kill her.

Prosecutors said the jury would see evidence of this motive during the trial.

Prosecutors also say about a month after they believe Wright was fatally shot in the head, she was found on a farm in Cantonment owned by McArthur’s family. Wright’s decomposing body was found covered in soil and cement that prosecutors say was purchased by McArthur at a nearby Home Depot. Prosecutors say they have the surveillance footage to prove it.

Meanwhile, defense attorney John Beroset told the jurors Monday prosecutors have no physical evidence or murder weapon to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McArthur was the one who killed Wright nearly two years ago.

The case will continue Tuesday and is expected to wrap up on Friday.