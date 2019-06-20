Prosecutors say Milton man mailed bomb threats in name of Islamic State

Update: In a federal indictment in the bomb threat to the United States Postal Service in Pensacola, prosecutors say Noah Stirn sent a threat stating: “There is an improvised explosive device inside of your building… This is an orchestrated attack in the name and for the cause of the Islamic State.” Stirn is accused of mailing several bomb threats to federal offices in the Panhandle.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida inmate has been charged with mailing threats to several federal offices and courthouses in the Panhandle. Noah D. Stirn is serving time at Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton on charges that include grand theft auto and intimidating a witness out of Collier County.
Last month, News 5 covered bomb threats mailed to the Social Security Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pensacola. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, not only was Stirn behind those threats, he’s also accused of mailing threats to courthouses in Pensacola and Miami while behind bars.
Blackwater staff also found several threats that had been placed in the mail but had not been delivered. Those letters were addressed to courthouses in Panama City, Tallahassee and Gainesville, as well as to the Public Defender’s Office in Pensacola. In one of the letters mailed to a courthouse in Pensacola, the threat said that judges would be followed home and murdered if they didn’t resign. Investigators say Stirn’s name was on the letters.