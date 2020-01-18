‘Project Unity’ hits the streets in Pensacola raising awareness about gun violence

PENSACOLA, Fla.(WKRG) — After three deadly shootings in the past week in the Pensacola area, a local group is hitting the streets in each location to raise awareness about the recent gun violence.

“Project Unity” members were out at Hernandez Street and Pace Boulevard Friday afternoon just a block away from where a man was killed Saturday night. They stood out on the sidewalk with signs letting people know the violence needs to end and to put the guns down. They feel it’s the least they can do to try and keep their community safer.

“Over the past week, I’ve just been thinking something has to be done like we have to go to the street,” Marcella Powell said.

Powell and other women say they want to take back their city after five shootings in the past week.

“Really it makes me sad..because these are kids,” Powell said. “These are babies.”

An 18-year-old, 25-year-old and 29-year-old were all shot dead within 72 hours.

“You know today’s it’s their family but tomorrow it could be your family,” Powell said. “It could be my family so do what you can to get involved. Do what you can to raise awareness on gun violence because it’s serious.”

Powell encourages everyone to come together and take a stand against the gun violence. She has a message for those wanting to take someone else’s life.

“Take five minutes to pray,” she said. “Take five minutes to think before you pull the trigger because once you do it, you can’t take it back.”

You can get involved with Project Unity by liking the page on Facebook.

