Principal sleeps on school roof after students hit fundraising goal

Northwest Florida

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) – The principal of West Navarre Primary School made a bet with students recently and tonight he’s honoring his end of the deal.

Principal BJ Price told his students that if they reached their $30,000 Boosterthon goal he would sleep on the roof of the school.

Well, he’s doing just that. Monday night the school streamed a Facebook Live video of the principal reading to kids from outside of the school. During that video, Principal Price references the roof where he plans to spend the night.

