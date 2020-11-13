Principal at Pensacola Catholic High School tests positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Catholic High School Principal Sister Kierstin Martin tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. Martin was tested Wednesday and received results Thursday. Martin’s symptoms included a low-grade fever, coughing and sore throat. She is doing fairly well.

The school canceled all classes on-campus Nov. 3 after 10 students tested positive for the coronavirus. Classes have been conducted remotely through e-learning and will resume on-campus instruction Nov. 30.

