President Trump signed an executive order that will give VA help to veterans of the contaminated airbase K2

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — In his final hours in office, President Trump signed an executive order that enables aid to veterans of the Uzbeki airbase Karshi-Khanabad, known as K2.

We spoke with many veterans who have self-reported various cancers and other illnesses they believe is connected to their service at K2. Recently declassified documents showed the Department of Defense knew K2 was highly contaminated with used chemical weapons equipment, soil saturated with jet fuel, radiation and chemical agents. Warning signs dotted the base.

P.J. Widener, who help found the Stronghold Freedom Foundation to bring awareness of the plight of these K2 veterans told us, “I had two different types of primary cancer. My stomach ruptured and exploded….”

K2 veteran Rich Van Wey said he’d had more than six hundred hours of chemo therapy infusion.

Many of those affected veterans live in Northwest Florida near Hurlbert Field, the home of Air Force Special Operations, which had a major role in launching missions from K2 in support of the war in Afghanistan.

Until recently, the V.A. and D.O.D. would not acknowledge that their illnesses could be connected to their deployments to K2. Having that acknowledgement could open up a tough of benefits for veterans like Doug Wilson. Because of a rare form of cancer, Wilson can no longer drive. He uses a wheelchair to get to therapy sessions.

“So there are a lot of programs—help us get a handicap van, help us make adjustments at the house for what I need for handicap stuff, rides to my physican therapy,” Wilson said.

Only days after the executive order was signed, many of the veterans who are suffering are reacting, some even posting how the V.A. is now reaching out to them after years of resistance.

Now the Defense Department has just one year to conduct a rigorous study into the health consequense of K2.

A spokesperson for new Defense Secretary and Mobile native Lloyd Austin says he is aware of the K2 health issues and will consult with the V.A. over the most appropriate way forward.