President of Santa Rosa Professional Educators charged with aggravated assault

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The president of the Santa Rosa Professional Educators was charged with aggravated assault after deputies say she shot at a woman.

The woman claims Rhonda Chavers fired a weapon at her when she was speaking with her husband in the front yard of Chavers’ residence on Fairfield Drive in Milton on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, Chavers told the woman to get off of her property. As the woman and her husband started to leave the property, deputies say the couple saw Chavers grab a gun and fire three shots, two of those she said went just over her head.

A witness says he saw Chavers pointing the gun at a 45-degree angle to the sky after the shots were fired.

Chavers is charged with aggravated assault. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

