Pre-orders now being taken for Blue Angels specialty license plates

(WKRG) — You can now pre-order a special Blue Angels Florida license plate and by doing so help ensure that the tags are made.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1135 into law, approving the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s Blue Angels specialty license plate. The plate features four blue and gold F/A-18s between the words “Florida” and “Home of the Blue Angels.”

The Department of Motor Vehicle’s process to establish a new specialty license plate requires the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to sell 3,000 vouchers. The voucher is redeemable for the plate once the sale requirement has been met and the plates are in production. This is accomplished by pre‑sale of a voucher that indicates drivers will purchase the plate. Purchasing a voucher ensures the plate will go into production as quickly as possible.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm throughout the state about this tag,” said Duane Thiessen, President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. “Revenues generated from the plate will support STEM education programs and ensure the next generation of children and adults have access to our unique collection of aircraft and exhibits,” said Thiessen.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the Escambia County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, is offering online pre-sales. The $30 vouchers are available to Floridians in all counties.

Click here for more information and to make your purchase.

https://escambiataxcollector.com/voucher

The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is offering numbered Commemorative Challenge Coins to the first 3,000 Floridians who purchase a voucher from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website. The 1.5-inch antique bronze coin showcases the Blue Angels crest on the front and the words, “I Helped Make History” on the back. This exclusive coin is a way to thank those who helped make the Blue Angels license plate a reality for the State of Florida.

