“Prayer Rally” in Pensacola Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of a church in Pensacola are pausing Saturday afternoon to pray for the nation. Members of “Pray for Pensacola” and “7.14 Prayer Rally” will host a drive-in prayer rally starting at 2 Saturday at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

“We are calling our community to intentionally humbling ourselves before God to repent, pray and fast. We are at a critical moment in history and we are believing for a shift in our nation,” said a news release. The event runs until 4 Saturday afternoon. For more information you can check their website.

