PPD’s newest K9 is named to honor the fallen

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) named their newest K9 officer “Jones” after one of their fallen brothers.

PPD says Officer Curtis Jones was responding to a burglary in progress on June 27, 1980 at Palafox and Bobe Streets, his cruiser left the roadway and struck a building. Officer Jones lost his life that day.

K9 officer Jones joins K9s Cross and Taylor as a tribute to those officers who lost their life in service to your City.

