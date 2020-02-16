PPD: Vehicle hits pedestrian in wheelchair

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle near 6th Avenue and Cervantes Street.

Officer Sturgeon with PPD provided these details:

PPD is currently working a crash involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred near 6th Avenue and Cervantes Street. The westbound lanes of Cervantes Street between 7th Avenue and David Highway are shut down for scene investigation. One eastbound lane on Cervantes Street is open for traffic. The victim was trauma alerted to a nearby hospital. I will advise updates as I receive them.

Officer Sturgeon (PPD)

