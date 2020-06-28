PPD: Two women wanted for using stolen credit cards at Milton Walmart

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Police say two women were caught on video using stolen credits at the Milton Walmart on US-90 as well as other locations in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

The credit card owner’s purse was stolen in Downtown Pensacola at Seville Quarter.

According to PPD, the suspects are white females. One is around 50-years-old and the other is around 35-years-old.

If you have more information regarding this crime or the identity of the suspects, contact the Pensacola Police Department (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers (850) 433-7867.

