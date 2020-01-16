PPD: Two men wanted for questioning in Cervantes shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is working to find Boderick Davis and De’Aundre Jordan for questioning only in relation to the January 10th shooting at the McDonald’s on Cervantes Street.

Jordan has an active warrant with the PPD with a $100,00 bond.

PPD says both men could possibly be armed and dangerous.

