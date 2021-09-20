PPD searches for woman’s body near Florida-Alabama state line

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Police Department is following leads as they search for the body of Latonya Baxter and they believe her body is about an hour north of Pensacola near the state line.

“We are following up on leads,” PPD Public Information Officer Mike Wood said. “We have two locations today that we checked at. One was here in Pensacola. The others are in Century and north of Century.”

Baxter’s roommate, Giles Jones, was arrested after investigators found a picture of Baxter’s body on his cell phone. Police say they think she was with Jones in and around Century last weekend.

“He is not very familiar with this area so we do believe because of the times where his vehicle was seen in Century, when it left and when it came back, we believe the body is going to be in that area somewhere,” Wood said.

Police searched along Highway 4 west of Century Boulevard all the way to Pine Barren Road. They’re asking for help from property owners out here if they have any cameras rolling.

“We’re asking for the public’s help mainly from people who live north of Century,” Wood said. “If they’re property owners and they have trail cameras, we encourage them to go look at those trail cameras to see if it picked up anybody in the woods.”

Jones and Baxter were living together on Warwick Avenue in Pensacola.

Police have gone twice to search for evidence in a grassy lot at Airport Boulevard and Palafox Street. They used their K9s that can detect electronics.

Agencies in Baldwin and Escambia County Alabama are helping in the search for Baxter’s body.

Police are following up on all the tips they get from the public. If you can help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.