PPD: Pensacola woman drives impaired, crashes car with children inside

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman police say drove under the influence with children in her car and crashed into oncoming traffic is facing several charges.

Halana Ann Martin, 31, crashed the car on July 26, according to a Pensacola Police Department arrest report.

Police say Martin crashed into traffic on Scenic Highway near East Blount Street around 8:30 p.m. The crash caused Martin’s car to roll over with children inside.

The report said Martin had labored speech and bloodshot eyes. Police say they found 395 Xanax pills inside the car.

The children suffered minor injuries and were released to their grandmother.

Martin was charged with DUI, child neglect and drug possession with intent to sell.

She was booked into the Escambia County jail and released on a $16,000 bond.

