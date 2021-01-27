PPD: Parents arrested for 2018 infant death in Pensacola Village

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Pensacola Police have arrested two people in connection to an infant homicide in 2018.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2018, at Pensacola Village, 500 E Fairfield Drive. Police say the infant’s mother, Brianna Scott, 25, was arrested for child neglect causing great bodily harm/death. The infant’s father, Quadarris Saulsberry, 31, was arrested for child neglect causing great bodily harm/death and homicide.

The Florida Department of Children and Families also assisted with the case.

“I am heartbroken over the loss of this child. At the same time, I am proud of the way Detectives Lisa Alverson and Keith Tourney relentlessly pursued this case in order to bring justice for this victim. The Pensacola Police Department is, and always will be, committed to solving horrible crimes such as this one, no matter how long it takes.” Pensacola Police Chief Kevin Christman said.