PPD Officer, Coast Guardsman, and nurse help save four children and adult from riptides

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police Department officer, a Coast Guardsman, and a nurse came together on Mother’s Day to save four children and an adult from rip tides.

Officer Anthony Giorgio, who was off duty on Mother’s day, along with Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class, Reece Raxter, and Nurse Erica Shelley helped save five people caught in a rip current 150 feet offshore last Sunday.

Officer Giorgio rescued two children on his own and with assistance helped the adult woman out of the water. The adult caught in the rip current initially went into the water to rescue the children but got caught in the riptide herself.

For the full story you can read the Facebook post from PPD below: