PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police say after an examination of human remains found in the ground at 1601 E. La Rua Street last month, investigators with the Pensacola Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and officials from the University of West Florida’s Anthropology Department have concluded that no evidence of a crime was present in relation to the remains.

The PPD’s investigation into the remains is now closed.