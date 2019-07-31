PPD names 3 wanted suspects connected to July 24 shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has named three suspects connected to the July 24 Pensacola shooting at I and Strong St., near Attucks Court.

Trayveon Alexander, described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 135 pounds, is wanted for attempted homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, using a weapon during the commission of a felony, and discharging a weapon in public.

Traevione Tiquane Smith, described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, is wanted for aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Woddie Smith, described as five foot 11 inches tall and 140 pounds, is wanted for carrying a concealed firearm.

Police warn the public the men are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 850-433-STOP.

