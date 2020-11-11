PPD: Pensacola police officers save man hit by train

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police officers saved a man who was hit by a train Tuesday night.
Police say the man suffered severe injuries after being hit by a train at Hayne and Blount Streets.
Officers went under the train and rescued the man after he was hit by at least three train cars. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and retrieved several fingers, saving his life.
Officers Hendrick Martinez and Brandon Argent performed the rescue and stabilization before EMS arrived.
