PPD: Pensacola police officers save man hit by train

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police officers saved a man who was hit by a train Tuesday night.

Police say the man suffered severe injuries after being hit by a train at Hayne and Blount Streets.

Officers went under the train and rescued the man after he was hit by at least three train cars. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and retrieved several fingers, saving his life.

Officers Hendrick Martinez and Brandon Argent performed the rescue and stabilization before EMS arrived.

