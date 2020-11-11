PPD: Pensacola police officers save man hit by train

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police officers saved a man who was hit by a train Tuesday night.

Police say the man suffered severe injuries after being hit by a train at Hayne and Blount Streets.

Officers went under the train and rescued the man after he was hit by at least three train cars. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and retrieved several fingers, saving his life. 

Officers Hendrick Martinez and Brandon Argent performed the rescue and stabilization before EMS arrived.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories