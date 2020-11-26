Pensacola Police: Man shot in vehicle at 9th Ave. and Bayou Blvd.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say several shots were fired at 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard, and a man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday night at about 8 p.m. The intersection was closed as officers gathered evidence.

Police say he is at Sacred Heart Hospital, just diagonal from the intersection, with a gunshot wound.

News 5’s Cody Long counted at least 11 evidence markers in the intersection.

There are no details on the suspect.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more details are available.

