PPD: Man shot at on porch Saturday night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating after a man reported being shot at Saturday while hanging out on front porch. A police spokesman said it happened at about 10 last night. A man was on his mother’s porch when he says someone started shooting at him on North Coyle Street & West La Rua Street.

Police say the victim ran to a nearby nursing home and called police. The victim wasn’t hurt.

