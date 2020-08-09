PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating after a man reported being shot at Saturday while hanging out on front porch. A police spokesman said it happened at about 10 last night. A man was on his mother’s porch when he says someone started shooting at him on North Coyle Street & West La Rua Street.
Police say the victim ran to a nearby nursing home and called police. The victim wasn’t hurt.
LATEST STORIES
- Texas man arrested for ex-wife’s death has previous murder attempt convictions
- New Zealand has gone 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19
- Traffic: State Highway 59 back open after crash
- PPD: Man shot at on porch Saturday night
- Second stimulus checks: Trump executive orders leave $1,200 payments in limbo