PPD: Man served child neglect warrant, charged for resisting arrest in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and served a child neglect warrant Saturday.

PPD says they received a call regarding a suspicious man acting strangely and trespassing onto someone’s property. The man has been identified as Hans Saykiewicz.

Before officers arrived, Saykiewicz left the property and returned home. When officers ran his name they discovered an active felony warrant for child neglect in 2019.

According to PPD, when officers arrived at Saykiewicz’s residence Saykiewicz denied his identity and refused to step outside to speak with officers.

He then began to barricade himself inside the residence with the child inside the home, according to officers. PPD says Saykiewicz started to lock the doors and windows, refusing to stop when officers ordered him to do so.

Consequently, an officer deployed a taser through a torn window screen but it was unsuccessful says PPD.

Additional officers entered an unlocked back door of the residence and Saykiewicz was taken into custody. The child was found to be unharmed.

Saykiewicz was charged with resisting arrest and the child neglect warrant was served.

