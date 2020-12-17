PPD: Man pulls gun on stranger outside Cordova Mall then runs from officers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for pulling a gun on a man in the Cordova Mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon then running from police officers, according to Pensacola Police.

Jakob Smith, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and resisting officers.

A Moe’s employee said he was pulling up to Cordova Mall to park and Smith was walking. Smith ran up to his window upset because he thought the man saw him walking and didn’t yield. While Smith was yelling at the man, he pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at him then ran into the mall, according to police.

Officers arrived at the mall and found the suspect leaving Dick’s Sporting Goods. They tried to stop Smith but he ran toward Steak and Shake then across Airport Boulevard into the Pensacola State College campus where he pulled the gun out and tossed it onto the ground, according to the arrest report.

A witness said Smith had the gun in his hand when officers first approached him but he concealed it and ran away from officers.

Smith is in the Escambia County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

