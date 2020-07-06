PPD: Man chokes woman and dog then runs from officers at apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after leading police on a short foot chase at an apartment complex on North Davis Highway late Sunday night.

Malcom Celestine, 28, is charged with battery, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and resisting officers.

The victim said she got into an argument with Celestine because he was flirting with a girl on an online video game and did not like that he was doing that.

She said she went back to their bedroom and a short time later Celestine came in and hit her in the forehead, trapped her in the closet then later pushed her to the floor and hit her in the head three times. She said Celestine then used a T-shirt to try to strangle her leading to her not being able to breathe. She said she eventually got him off of her by pinching his inner thigh and biting him.

The victim said Celestine then went and got the dog from the kennel, pinned the dog down and choked the dog before throwing the dog against the wall.

She was able to run outside and tried to call her dad on her phone before Celestine took it and slammed it on the ground. She then ran upstairs to a neighbor’s apartment to call 911.

Deputies tried to detain Celestine and he immediately started resisting after being ordered several times not to, according to the arrest report. Another officer left to get his K9 but Celestine got up and ran away. An officer chased after him deploying his taser but it didn’t deploy. A few seconds later while running after him, the taser deployed going into the ground. The officer continued chasing after Celestine throughout The Park at Sterling Hills apartment complex until the suspect got to the front of the complex where more officers were waiting.

Celestine was taken into custody and later booked into the Escambia County Jail.

