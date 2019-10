PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are investigating after one shot was fired during a robbery outside Navy Federal on Davis Highway and Langley Avenue.

Police say three males suspects robbed someone at an ATM at the bank. One shot was fired and hit the robbery victim’s car. No injuries were reported, according to PPD public information officer Mike Wood.

The suspects left the scene in a small black car.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.