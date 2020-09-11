PPD: Homicide suspect caught after chase near 9th Avenue

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a homicide suspect has been caught after a car chase ensued near 9th Avenue and Creighton Road.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at 9th Avenue and Collinswood Road after a foot chase.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

