PPD: Homicide suspect caught after chase near 9th Avenue

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a homicide suspect has been caught after a car chase ensued near 9th Avenue and Creighton Road.
The suspect was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at 9th Avenue and Collinswood Road after a foot chase.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
