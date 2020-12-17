PPD Chief Tommi Lyter says residents are in good in hands after upcoming retirement

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For over 30 years Pensacola Police Department Chief Tommi Lyter, has dedicated his services to the force. Chief Lyter has received multiple awards for his achievements but has announced he will be retiring and will now become the new chief for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Lyter started his career in 1990 and was appointed as the police chief in 2017. He tells WKRG News 5 he’s excited about his next move but he will truly miss his time with PPD.

Chief Lyter says, “It is bittersweet. I’ve got friends here that I went to the police academy with in 1989 and the comradery that we have built here in law enforcement is like no other.”

Being the chief since 2017 he says he’s gotten asked the question, “why are you leaving so early?”

“I’m still in law enforcement,” says Chief Lyter. “I’m still in a profession that I love. I get to work in the community that I love and I get to work for a boss that I love and admire.”

He still gets emotional thinking about his next journey but he knows Interim Deputy Chief Kristman will do a great job while they are still deciding who will take over his position. He did offer some words of wisdom for whoever becomes the next chief.

“You know, be true to who you are and understand you have to make the decisions of the what’s in the best interest for the City of Pensacola and our citizens, the police department as a whole, and stay true to our core values courtesy, integrity and professionalism kindness goes a long way,” says Lyter.

The thing he will miss most is the relationships with the officers and staff. He hopes he can take all his accomplishments and put them to good use at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Lyter’s last day will be on December 27th.

