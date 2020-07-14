PPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Pensacola

Escambia Co. Fla. (WKRG) – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia county as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

• Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement: Bridge construction may require the followinglane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, July 12.

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14thAvenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.