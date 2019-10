PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A father has been charged with child neglect after a 1-year-old was found unconscious in a car Tuesday.

The Pensacola Police Department says the father, Steven K. Kroeger, 21, was arrested after the boy was found inside the car with the windows up and the engine not running. Police say the car was unlocked.

The boy was taken to Sacred Heart and is doing okay.