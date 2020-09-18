Power, water slowly returning in Escambia County, FL

PENSACOLA, Fla. Some takeaways from today’s press conference at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center:
Gulf Power Company- 95% of customers should have power back on by Tuesday (9/22). Crews are working around the clock to restore electricity.
If you don’t have a specific need or place to be, stay off the roads. Traffic is keeping power crews and debris-clearing crews from doing their jobs.
Boil water notice: ECUA has issued a county-wide boil water notice. Since sewer treatment plants and lift stations lost power in the storm, water may be contaminated. Get water to a rolling boil for at least a minute, or add 8 drops of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Also, try and conserve water.
Garbage pickup: Because of debris and traffic issues, no ECUA garbage pickup until at least Monday.
