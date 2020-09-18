Power, water slowly returning in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. Some takeaways from today’s press conference at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center:

Gulf Power Company- 95% of customers should have power back on by Tuesday (9/22). Crews are working around the clock to restore electricity.

If you don’t have a specific need or place to be, stay off the roads. Traffic is keeping power crews and debris-clearing crews from doing their jobs.

Boil water notice: ECUA has issued a county-wide boil water notice. Since sewer treatment plants and lift stations lost power in the storm, water may be contaminated. Get water to a rolling boil for at least a minute, or add 8 drops of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Also, try and conserve water.

Garbage pickup: Because of debris and traffic issues, no ECUA garbage pickup until at least Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories