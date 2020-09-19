Power restored to parts of River Road in Perdido Key

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many people across the viewing area experienced power outages, some are still trying to mange with no power.

But some residents in Perdido Key received power Friday as it was restored to parts of River Road.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories