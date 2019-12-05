Potential bomb threat in Okaloosa County

Video Credit to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA (WKRG) — A possible bomb threat was received by the Okaloosa County 911 communication center. The threat was linked to a vehicle on I-10 westbound.
Lanes were closed to ensure the safety of all motorists.
The State Fire Marshall office checked out the scene to locate the alleged device. All was clear and the vehicle was taken off of I-10.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pelosi requests Trump impeachment articles move forward — what now?
- TSA: More than 20 guns intercepted at Pensacola International Airport throughout the year
- Christmas parades on the Gulf Coast
- Military wife edits husband into Christmas photo who is serving overseas
- Piedmont beats Mobile Christian 26-24 to win 3A State Championship