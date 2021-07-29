Port of Pensacola set for financial boost from state

FILE – This May 4 2021 file photo shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference at West Miami Middle School in Miami. Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this July 2021, just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state is allocating $250 million in economic relief for Florida ports, including about $806,000 to the Port of Pensacola.

A media release says the funding from the state is to assist in recovery from decreased revenue in 2020, and to invest in infrastructure at Florida’s ports.

According to the governor’s office, Florida’s ports generate an economic impact of more than $115 billion and support 900,000 jobs.

“Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” DeSantis said in a statement. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”