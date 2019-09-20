Popular golf analyst David Feherty performs comedy show at Saenger

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Professional golfer turned golf analyst turned comedian David Feherty performed Thursday night at the Saenger Theatre in downtown Pensacola.

Feherty is on his comedy tour called “David Feherty Live Off Tour!” Pensacola was the first stop on the tour, according to its website.

Feherty started off the night by saying it was good to be in Pensacola, before rattling off a few jokes not safe for publication.

The show was set up by First Tee of Northwest Florida. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local First Tee chapter, which supports youth golf, according to First Tee’s Facebook page.

For more information about Feherty’s tour dates, go to feherty.com.