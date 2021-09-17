Ponce De Leon man critically injured while fleeing from Panama City Beach police

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Ponce De Leon man was critically injured when he crashed a vehicle while fleeing from Panama City Beach police, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on State 79 near School Avenue, troopers wrote. They added that the 29-year-old was driving a black truck when he refused to stop for a police officer that was attempted to pull him over.

Instead, he continued north at a “high rate of speed.” Troopers wrote that the police officer declined to continue to pursue the man. However, the vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree a short time later.

Troopers wrote that it took about two hours to get the driver out of the vehicle and that charges in the case are pending a completed investigation.