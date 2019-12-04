Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Escambia County, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run crash in Pensacola. It happened at 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Angel Parkway and Lillian Highway.

Investigators say a white Nissan sedan, driven by a young Caucasian male, hit a Jeep Patriot. The collision caused the Jeep to hit a Kia Optima, in which both the Jeep and Kia were at a red light stop.

The car involved in the hit-and-run was said to be last seen traveling east on Lillian Highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle may have front end damage with gold paint transfer and possibly bears on an Alabama tag.

If anyone has any information regarding this hit-and-run incident, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.

