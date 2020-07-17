Police say shots fired in Pensacola Village, possible suspect in questioning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department say shots were fired Friday morning in Pensacola Village.

A shooting happened Thursday in the same area where a man was shot in the buttocks.

Police say there were around seven to eight shots fired near the V Building but no one was hurt. Currently, one potential suspect is in questioning.

There are no further details at this time.

