Police say shots fired in Pensacola Village, possible suspect in questioning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department say shots were fired Friday morning in Pensacola Village.
A shooting happened Thursday in the same area where a man was shot in the buttocks.
Police say there were around seven to eight shots fired near the V Building but no one was hurt. Currently, one potential suspect is in questioning.
There are no further details at this time.
