Police say one man shot at Pensacola Village Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one man was shot at Pensacola Village Apartments on Fairfield Drive.
They say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the ER.
There are no further details at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family of woman killed in crash on Government Street believes the crash could have been prevented
- Florida mom who vanished with daughter dies in Nebraska hospital
- Sheriff, four deputies at Virginia department welcome 5 baby girls
- Baldwin County Superintendent makes ‘slight revision’ to previous mask requirement after Gov. Ivey update
- Teen killed in carjacking on his way home from soccer practice in Ohio