Police say one man shot at Pensacola Village Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one man was shot at Pensacola Village Apartments on Fairfield Drive.

They say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the ER.

There are no further details at this time.

