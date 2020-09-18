UPDATE: Officer fires shot at man with gun on Intendencia Street in Pensacola, police say

UPDATE (4:58 PM) — Mike Wood with PPD say officers were called in to respond to a disturbance where two men were fighting.

He further says one man pulled out a gun and the officer thought the man was going to shoot the other man, so he shot the man with the gun.

Wood says an AK-47 was also found in the area but officers are not sure how it is involved at this time.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer-involved shooting was reported on Intendencia Street in the area of B St. and Garden St. by Pensacola Police.

WKRG News 5 is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

