Deputies say convicted Arkansas felon involved in road rage incident, leads to gunfire in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office details a road rage incident leading to gunfire with a 25-year-old convicted felon from Arkansas behind the barrel.

Billy Landen Derryberry is accused of opening fire at another driver on Hwy. 87 South in Milton. As the victim recounts his side of events, he says Derryberry was driving recklessly in front of him as well as tailgating other vehicles. He was going to contact 911 due to the observed pattern but as he neared the redlight Derryberry “flipped the bird” in his direction. As he returned the gesture, the situation escalated.

According to the report, Derryberry pulled out a black semiautomatic weapon from the driver’s side window and began firing shots in the victim’s direction. “Fearing for his life,” per the report, the victim spotted a deputy traveling in the same direction and tried to catch up to them. He eventually called 911 and told officers there was also a passenger in the car but he could not provide solid identification.

After the victim gave a detailed description of the vehicle being a white Ford pickup truck with an Arkansas tag, deputies conducted a felony traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, the passenger was identified as Lincoln Vick. When detaining Derryberry and Vick, officers escorted them back to the traffic stop location where the victim was able to positively identify the gunman.

Deputies recovered a spent Speer .45 casing near the intersection of Hwy. 87 and 90. The vehicle was possessed and placed on a five-day hold where authorities further discovered a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 semiautomatic handgun located under the passenger seat. Two rounds of .243 ammunition were found as well, plus 1.8 grams of what police believe to be marijuana. The gun used in the road rage incident was loaded with a full magazine.

Deputies say Derryberry has a criminal history that includes terroristic threats and a felony failure to appear out of Arkansas. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill

Firing a weapon from a vehicle

Possession of firearm or ammo by an out of state felon

Use of firearm during a felony

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there is no bond pending for his first court appearance.

