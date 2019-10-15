Police obtain arrest warrant for Cervantes Street hit-and-run driver

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the hit-and-run driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Cervantes Street in September.
Kyle Nathan Harger, 25, of Pensacola, is wanted for vehicular homicide.
Police say Harger was driving a blue Honda that left the scene after hitting 31-year-old Ryan Torrens near East Cervantes Street and 19th Avenue on Sept. 21.
Torrens would later succumb to his injuries.
Police say Harger is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
