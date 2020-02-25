Police looking near Belmont Street for man who ran during traffic stop Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is assisting Gulf Breeze Police in locating a person who jumped out of a car and ran from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
A police presence could be seen near Belmont Street and 16th Avenue.
A drone was deployed around 2 p.m. to try to find the man, who police say is wanted for a parole violation. He has not yet been located.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
