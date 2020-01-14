Police looking for ATM machine vandals in Milton

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for suspects who vandalized a Bank of America ATM machine.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say unknown suspects attached a chain to the ATM, located at 6204 Highway 90, pulled it using a stolen car and damaged it.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said. The stolen car was found behind a business about a mile away.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, police urge you to call ‪850-983-5412‬.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories