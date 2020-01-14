Police looking for ATM machine vandals in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for suspects who vandalized a Bank of America ATM machine.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say unknown suspects attached a chain to the ATM, located at 6204 Highway 90, pulled it using a stolen car and damaged it.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said. The stolen car was found behind a business about a mile away.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, police urge you to call ‪850-983-5412‬.

