Police investigate abandoned kayak in Bayou Chico

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for the owner of an abandoned kayak found Thursday near Bayou Chico.

It was discovered around 7:30 am with fishing equipment on board.

If you have any information of who the owner of the kayak is, please contact Pensacola Police.

This story is developing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories