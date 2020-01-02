Police investigate abandoned kayak in Bayou Chico

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for the owner of an abandoned kayak found Thursday near Bayou Chico.
It was discovered around 7:30 am with fishing equipment on board.
If you have any information of who the owner of the kayak is, please contact Pensacola Police.
This story is developing.
