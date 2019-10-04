Police chase across state lines for wanted fugitive ends in crash on Lillian Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A multi-agency police chase that crossed state lines ended with the suspect crashing on Bauer Road and Lillian Highway, closing the entire intersection Thursday night.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Baldwin County, Alabama. Several agencies were involved in the chase, including Elberta Police, Foley Police, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s were chasing a wanted fugitive out of Escambia County.

The fugitive, Robert Henry, was wanted on a capital sexual battery charge.

The fugitive crashed at the intersection of Bauer Road and Lillian Highway. The intersection is currently shut down as law enforcement clears the scene. Please avoid the area if possible.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver ran into two of their vehicles, which sparked the chase.

ECSO specified no civilians were injured in the crash. There were passengers in the fugitive’s car, one female passenger complained of an injury.

This is a developing story.