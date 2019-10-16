Police: Cervantes hit-and-run suspect bought parts to fix damaged car

An arrest report for the man accused of killing 31-year-old Ryan Torrens in a hit-and-run on Cervantes Street Sept. 21 shows new details about how he was eventually caught.

A Pensacola Police arrest warrant says Kyle Harger, 25, went to Kiker’s U-Pull-It, a vehicle parts shop in Pensacola, and ordered a passenger side mirror and wheel well, both of which were damaged when Harger reportedly hit Torrens, police said.

An employee at Kiker’s called in a tip about the case after seeing reports of Harger’s car in the media. Police positively identified Harger in the shop’s surveillance video footage.

From the tip, police were able to locate an updated address for Harger. After responding to Harger’s home, the reported blue Honda was found parked in the home’s yard. Police said the car was parked in a way “to clearly hide damage to the vehicle from view.”

Police secured a search warrant and seized the car. Police said Harger was visibly shaking when they made contact with him at his home.

Torrens hair and blood was eventually found on the car’s windshield.

Harger was charged Tuesday with hit-and-run involving death, vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence. He’s being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.