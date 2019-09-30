Police believe alcohol was a factor in Pensacola Bay Bridge crash

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Police Department believes alcohol was a factor in the serious crash on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon.

A media release says police responded to the crash on the bridge at 3:30 p.m.

Police say Kristavia Johnson, 29, was driving a Nissan Altima northbound in the left travel lane at a “high rate of speed” when she hit an orange median marking cone.

The release says the Nissan then swerved right, hitting the outer retaining wall, which caused the vehicle to redirect into southbound traffic. The Nissan collided head-on with a Lincoln Navigator.

The Lincoln was being driven by 36-year-old Miranda Casmiro of Pascagoula, Mississippi, police said.

Johnson, an adult passenger, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old were not properly restrained inside the Nissan and were transported to a hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said.

Casmiro and an adult passenger in the Lincoln were wearing their seatbelts and were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor and charges are pending.

The crash caused the bridge to be closed for two hours Sunday afternoon.