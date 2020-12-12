Police activity at Foley Circle-K on Highway 59

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is police activity near the Foley Circle-K on Highway 59.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent us video. At least two people say they heard gunshots and police showed up soon after. They tell us the gas station is roped off with crime tape.

We have reached out to Foley police for information but we have yet to hear back.

