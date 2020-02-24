Police: 16-year-old arrested after trying to rob person through Instagram

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after police say he tried to purchase a Playstation 4 from someone he met on Instagram using counterfeit money, then fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.

On Feb. 7, at about 7:30 p.m., the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to 132 Jet Drive, the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center, for the report of an attempted robbery.

The victim attempted to sell a PlayStation 4. The transaction was arranged through Instagram, and the suspect attempted to purchase the PlayStation with two fake 100-dollar bills. The victim examined the bills and began to question their validity. The suspect then produced a firearm and attempted to rob the victim. The victim drove off in fear as the suspect fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jacob Jarrett (16-year-old resident of Okaloosa County). They obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him for attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and engaging in a scheme to defraud. At the time of the arrest, the suspect had a concealed firearm with the serial number ground off which matched the caliber of the casing located at the scene of the attempted robbery. Jarrett was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm arm.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department would like to remind the public to be very careful when deciding to buy or sell items through online sites and if the exchange is to be conducted in person, look for a safe place such as at the Police Department. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has designated two parking spots in the front of the station as an exchange zone. The public is also welcome to come into the station’s lobby to make exchanges.

Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is asked to contact Det. Eric Boucher at 850-833-9546.

